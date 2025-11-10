New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) has announced the appointment of Ravindra Shetty as its Technical Director, marking a significant step in strengthening the league's competitive and operational framework ahead of its global rollout in 2026.

A highly accomplished international kabaddi coach and technical visionary, Ravindra Shetty brings over two decades of experience shaping the sport across national and global platforms, according to a press release from WSKL.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, November 10: John Cena Set for Final Boston Appearance, CM Punk Appears and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

As Technical Director, he will lead the league's technical and competition framework, overseeing game structure, referee and coach development, and innovation in playing formats. His appointment reinforces WSKL's commitment to global standards of excellence and its mission to redefine kabaddi for international audiences.

Shetty's distinguished career includes leading roles with multiple national teams. He served as head coach of the Karnataka State Team (2001-2019) and guided India's Junior Team at the Junior Kabaddi World Cup (Iran, 2023). Internationally, he currently heads the Thailand National Team (2023-present), having coached them at major tournaments such as the 9th Asian Games (Hangzhou, 2023), Banglabandhu Cup (Bangladesh, 2024), and the Women's Kabaddi World Cup (Dhaka, 2025).

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reflects on India's Bold Approach in T20Is, Says 'Don't Want To Think About Averages and Strike rates' (Watch Video).

Aishwarya Gautam, CEO, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said as quoted by the WSKL press release, "Ravindra Shetty brings a new dimension of technical leadership to the World Super Kabaddi League. His vast experience across India and Southeast Asia, coupled with his innovative approach to modern kabaddi formats, will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Kabaddi internationally. We welcome him on this journey and are confident that he will reinforce our vision of taking kabaddi from grassroots to global audiences."

Ravindra Shetty, Technical Director, World Super Kabaddi League, said, "The World Super Kabaddi League represents a new era for the sport, one that blends India's heritage with a modern, international outlook. I'm excited to contribute to building a technically strong, competitive, and inclusive league that showcases kabaddi's true potential to the world."

Widely regarded as an innovator, Shetty is credited with developing two modern kabaddi formats -- Kabaddi Three Star and Kabaddi Super Five, both officially recognized by the South East Asian Kabaddi Federation (SEAKF) and now part of the SEA Games. His pioneering work has helped transform kabaddi into a faster, more engaging, and globally scalable sport while preserving its traditional spirit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)