Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Fiery death bowling spells from Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone helped UP Warriorz bundle out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for just 138 runs in 19.3 overs in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

After electing to bat first, RCB was once again off to a solid start. Sophie Devine picked up right from where she left in the last game and smashed some fours and sixes effortlessly.

Smriti Mandhana's downward run in the tournament continued as spin once again managed to tame her. She was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad for just four off six balls. She was caught by Anjali Sarvani at extra cover. RCB was 29/1 at that point.

Ellyse Perry was next up on the crease. She smashed Anjali for two fours in the fifth over.

RCB reached 50-run mark in 5.5 overs, with a six from Perry.

At the end of six overs, RCB is 54/1, with Perry (19*) and Devine (31*) unbeaten. RCB were in a good position at the end of powerplay.

World's number one T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone proved her ranking right by breaking the 44-run stand between Perry and Devine. The ball hit the top of off stump, removing Devine for 36 off 24 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. RCB was 73/2 in 8.2 overs.

Kanika Ahuja was the next batter.

At the end of 10 overs, RCB was 81/2, with Kanika (5*) and Perry (36*) at the crease.

Kanika's stay at the crease was short-lived as Deepti Sharma picked up her wicket for eight off ten balls, reducing RCB to 85/3 in 11 overs.

RCB continued to lose wickets in middle overs. Nothing could stop Anjali from being in the game as after two catches, she and Healy ran out an in-form Heather Knight for just 2. RCB was 98/4 in 12.2 overs.

Shreyanka Patil was next up on the crease and helped RCB cross 100-run mark in 12.5 overs with a four.

Perry brought up her first WPL fifty in 35 balls, consisting of six fours and a six.

The duo had started building a partnership. Shreyanka, the young batter from Karnataka, was looking quite confident, reverse-hitting and sweeping every ball that she found worthy of punishing.

But Ecclestone picked up Shreyanka's wicket, dismissing her for 15 off 10 balls to take her second wicket. RCB was 116/5 in 14.4 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RCB was 117/5, with Erin Burns (1*) joining Perry (51*) at the crease. RCB had to finish well in the final five to post an imposing total.

In the 17th over, Deepti got the big wicket of Perry, dismissing the star Aussie all-rounder for 52 off 39 balls after she was caught by Tahlia McGrath inside the boundary ropes. Two balls later, she bowled Erin for 12 off 9, reducing RCB to 130/7.

An unfortunate run-out put an end to Richa Ghosh's stay, dismissing her for just one run in one ball. RCB was 131/8 in 17.1 overs.

Ecclestone dismissed Renuka (3) and Sahana Pawar (0) and RCB was bundled out for just 138 runs in 19.3 overs.

Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers with 4/13. Deepti picked up 3/26, while Gayakwad got a wicket.

Brief Scores: RCB 138 in 19.3 overs (Ellyse Perry 52, Sophie Devine 36, Sophie Ecclestone 4/13). (ANI)

