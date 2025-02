Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in a Women's Premier League match here on Friday.

Both DC and MI are unchanged.

Also Read | UTT 2025: Ultimate Table Tennis Makes Ahmedabad Debut With Season 6 Set To Begin On May 29.

The Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita.

Also Read | IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell Accepts India Has Advantage Over New Zealand, Says 'It's Been Already Decided, There's No Point Dwelling'.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu. PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)