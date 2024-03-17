New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has extended its timing for train operations in view of the Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament's final on Sunday.

"To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 12.15 am," the DMRC posted on X.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It said that keeping in mind the safe commute of fans after the WPL final, the Delhi Capitals and the DMRC have come together to ensure that fans going back home after the WPL final can take the metro as late as 12.15 am.

WPL 2024 final is set to be played between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Also Read | Indian Racing Festival 2024 Takes Place in Srinagar As City Hosts First-Ever Formula-4 Car Racing Event (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)