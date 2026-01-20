Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): In a massive blow to the two-time champions, Mumbai Indians, wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini was ruled out due to an injury for the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.

The development was confirmed on the WPL's official website on Tuesday. The statement further added that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai has picked up Vaishnavi Sharma as Kamalini's injury replacement. Before her injury, the wicketkeeper-batter had played 5 matches in the ongoing edition of the WPL.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Confront Indore Crowd Over ‘Gambhir Haye Haye’ Chants?.

The WPL statement also read that Vaishnavi Sharma will join the two-time champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh. The left-arm spinner was also part of India's historic triumph at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup squad of 2025. Vaishnavi Sharma has also played five T20I matches for India, taking five wickets.

In the ongoing tournament, the two-time champions Mumbai Indians are placed second after five matches. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won two and lost three. They have four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.151.

Also Read | Saina Nehwal Confirms Retirement, India Badminton Star Says ‘My Knee Was Giving Up’ (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in their sixth match of the ongoing tournament on Tuesday. The two-time champions will look to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats at the hands of UP Warriorz.

Mumbai Indians updated squad for WPL 2026 tournament:

Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Milly Illingworth, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Rahila Firdous, Vaishnavi Sharma. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)