New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians Women:

Yastika Bhatia c Sehrawat b Athapaththu 9

Hayley Matthews c Ecclestone b Athapaththu 4

Nat Sciver-Brunt b Gayakwad 45

Harmanpreet Kaur b Thakor 33

Amelia Kerr run out (Harris/Ecclestone) 39

Amanjot Kaur c Thakor b Sharma 7

Sajeevan Sajana not out 22

Extras: (B-1) 1

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 160

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-17, 3-76, 4-104, 5-117, 6-160

Bowling: Grace Harris 3-0-18-0, Chamari Athapaththu 4-0-27-2, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-0-34-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-30-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-31-1, Saima Thakor 2-0-19-1.

UP Warriorz Women:

Alyssa Healy b Ismail 3

Kiran Navgire b Ishaque 7

Chamari Athapaththu c Sajana b Matthews 3

Grace Harris b Ishaque 15

Deepti Sharma not out 53

Shweta Sehrawat b Vastrakar 17

Poonam Khemnar b Nat Sciver-Brunt 7

Sophie Ecclestone c Sajana b Nat Sciver-Brunt 0

Uma Chetry c Sajana b Ishaque 8

Saima Thakor c Ishaque b Sajana 0

Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 1

Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 118

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-15, 3-15, 4-41, 5-58, 6-69, 7-69, 8-106, 9-107

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-6-1, Saika Ishaque 4-0-27-3, Hayley Matthews 4-0-22-1, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-8-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-14-2, Amelia Kerr 2-0-23-0, Amanjot Kaur 1-0-5-0, Sajeevan Sajana 1-0-12-1.

