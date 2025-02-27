Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the WPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants here on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Smriti Mandhana c Deol b Kanwar 10

Danni Wyatt-Hodge lbw b Dottin 4

Ellyse Perry c Kanwar b Gardner 0

Raghvi Bist run out 22

Kanika Ahuja c & b Kanwar 33

Richa Ghosh b Gautam 9

Georgia Wareham not out 20

Kim Garth c Mooney b Dottin 14

Sneh Rana not out 1

Extras: (LB-5, NB-2, W-5) 12

Total (For 7 wkts, 20 overs) 125

Fall of wkts: 1-6, 2-16, 3-25, 4-73, 5-78, 6-99, 7-122.

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 4-0-31-2, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-22-1, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-17-1, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-16-2, Dayalan Hemalatha 1-0-4-0, Priya Mishra 1-0-18-0, Meghna Singh 2-0-12-0.

Gujarat Giants:

Beth Mooney c Wareham b Renuka Singh 17

Dayalan Hemalatha st Ghosh b Renuka Singh 11

Harleen Deol c Perry b Wareham 5

Ashleigh Gardner c & b Wareham 58

Phoebe Litchfield not out 30

Deandra Dottin not out 0

Extras: (B-1, W-4) 5

Total: (For 4 wkts, 16.3 overs) 126

Fall of wkts: 1-25, 2-32, 3-66, 4-117.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-24-2, Kim Garth 2.3-0-19-0, Sneh Rana 4-0-23-0, Prema Rawat 1-0-19-0, Georgia Wareham 3-0-26-2, Ellyse Perry 1-0-7-0, Kanika Ahuja 1-0-7-0.

