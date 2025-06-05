Sports News | WPL, State Leagues Have Shown Women's Cricket Can Generate Revenue: Mandhana

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The elegant Smriti Mandhana feels the WPL and launch of different state leagues have shown that women's cricket in the country is in safe hands and financially viable at the same time.

Agency News PTI| Jun 05, 2025 11:50 AM IST
Sports News | WPL, State Leagues Have Shown Women's Cricket Can Generate Revenue: Mandhana
    Sports News | WPL, State Leagues Have Shown Women's Cricket Can Generate Revenue: Mandhana

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The elegant Smriti Mandhana feels the WPL and launch of different state leagues have shown that women's cricket in the country is in safe hands and financially viable at the same time.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 05, 2025 11:50 AM IST
    Sports News | WPL, State Leagues Have Shown Women's Cricket Can Generate Revenue: Mandhana

    New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The elegant Smriti Mandhana feels the WPL and launch of different state leagues have shown that women's cricket in the country is in safe hands and financially viable at the same time.

    Mandhana will be captaining Ratnagiri Jets in the inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL).

    "I feel, for women's cricket to have this sort of stage is amazing, and the very fact that state associations and also the WPL, the way they have supported it shows that, of course, women's cricket can generate revenues, which is an amazing thing for women's cricket," Mandhana told JioHotstar.

    "And people are ready to invest money into it. I mean, the more professional the sport gets, it's only going to get better, especially for grassroots level cricketers. For them, I think this is just amazing.

    "So, from my point of view, of course, promotion is one thing, but I think we are well beyond that in women's cricket. I see it as people being ready to invest, and that shows that women's cricket is growing and people want to watch it," she added.

    The Indian women's team vice-captain said the growing interest in the game promises a bright future of the next generation of players.

    "Yeah, I mean, to get that at the age of 14-15 is great. Of course, we got it a little later, so we had to start developing it by looking at international standards.

    "But the best thing about India at this moment, with women's cricket, is the investment that's coming in and the investment they get to groom a player. I mean, very late in our careers, we realised the importance of fitness and all of those things," Mandhana said.

    "But I'm sure the club and the initiative are only going to promote or help them understand more about what is actually needed for the next level, and I'm sure they'll be well-prepped."

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Sports News | WPL, State Leagues Have Shown Women's Cricket Can Generate Revenue: Mandhana

    Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

    Also Read | List of IPL Team Owners in 2025: Franchise Teams, Owners and Net Worth.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

