Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): UP Warriorz (UPW) captain Deepti Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League match on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB, who are the defending champions, have enjoyed a solid start to the season after securing two victories on the trot. In their third game of the season, Mumbai Indians outwitted RCB to end their winning streak. On the other hand, UP Warriorz suffered two successive defeats but returned to winning ways in their previous game against Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | RCB-W 2/0 in 1 Over | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge Aim Strong Start for Defending Champions.

"We are going to bowl first. The ball moves in the powerplay. We have the same mindset as the last game. The toss doesn't matter much to me. The way we play our cricket matters more than anything else. We need to improve our fielding, we have had a discussion on the same. We are playing with the same XI," UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana said they have would also have loved to field first.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Campaign in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is Over, Says Captain Mohammad Rizwan After Defeat to India (Watch Video).

"Toss isn't a big factor, as there's not much dew here at the Chinnaswamy. We would have loved to win the last game. In cricket, you start from the first ball. We have figured out a few things and need to apply them in this match. We have one change, Rana comes in. Perry's available to bowl a few overs."

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)