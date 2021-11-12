Guadalajara [Mexico], November 12 (ANI): Paula Badosa made a remarkable debut at the 2021 WTA Finals, defeating top seed and world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 on Thursday night in Guadalajara.

With the win, the 23-year-old Spaniard joins Maria Sakkari atop the Chichen Itza group after Day 2. Badosa has now won her past seven matches dating back to her Indian Wells triumph three weeks ago.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Test Series 2021: Ajinkya Rahane to Lead India in Absence of Virat Kohli; Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant & Jasprit Bumrah Rested.

Maria Sakkari of Greece got her WTA Finals campaign off to a stellar start, defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday afternoon in Guadalajara.

Badosa will now face Maria Sakkari. The Greek star got her WTA Finals campaign off to a stellar start, defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day. The winner will sit alone atop the Chichen Itza group.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Greeted by a Pitch Invader During Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers, CR7's Class Act Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Iga Swiatek will next face number one seed Aryna Sabalenka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)