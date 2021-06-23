Southampton, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the sixth and final day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.
India 1st innings: 217 and 170
New Zealand 1st innings: 249
New Zealand 2nd innings:
Tom Latham batting 5
Devon Conway batting 9
Extras (LB-5) 5
Total (for no loss in 8 overs) 19
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-2-4-0, Mohammed Shami 4-2-5-0, Jasprit Bumrah 1-0-5-0.
