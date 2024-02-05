Pebble Beach (California), Feb 5 (AP) Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday evening when the PGA Tour canceled the final round because of wicked weather conditions that would linger into the next day and cause safety concerns.

Clark's final stroke was to tap in for birdie Saturday, giving him a course record 12-under 60 and a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg.

He never had to hit another shot.

Overnight rain saturated Pebble Beach, and raging wind that followed led the PGA Tour to postpone the final round with hopes of playing on Monday.

The tour said the storm known as an “atmospheric river” was to linger into Monday morning, and while conditions were expected to improve, Monterey County emergency officials had urged residents to stay at home.

Clark picked up his third win in the last nine months, all of them big with a $3.6 million payoff. He also won the Wells Fargo Championship and his first major at the U.S. Open last year at Los Angeles Country Club.

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

============

In Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, Joaquin Niemann outlasted Sergio Garcia well after sunset in the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba, making a 12-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the fourth hole of a playoff with the green lit by a large video screen.

Niemann won his first LIV Golf title two days after opening with a 12-under 59 — and after having two penalty strokes tacked onto his second-round score Sunday morning for taking incorrect relief on a drop from a cart path on the 13th hole.

That left the 25-year-old Chilean two shots ahead entering the final round. He closed with a 1-under 70, parring the final two holes to match Garcia (66) at 12-under 201 at El Camaleon.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, the biggest name to sign with LIV Golf league during the offseason, was tied for the lead until he pulled his tee shot into the hazard on the 17th. He finished bogey-bogey for a 70 and tied for third.

Rahm's new team, Legion XIII, won the team title in which all four scores counted.

EUROPEAN TOUR

===========

In Riffa, Bahrain, Dylan Frittelli of South Africa won his first European tour event in more than six years after making three birdies on his last six holes for a 1-under 71 and a two-stroke victory in the Bahrain Championship.

Frittelli is the first player to win with an exemption from being between No. 126 and 200 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, part of the alliance between the two circuits.

Frittelli started the final round with a two-shot lead, lost it and then had three birdies in a stretch of four holes to regain control. He wound up two clear of Jesper Svensson of Sweden (70) and Zander Lombard of South Africa (68).

Frittelli's last European tour win was in 2017 at the Mauritius Open. His lone PGA Tour victory was the John Deere Classic in 2019. (AP) AM

