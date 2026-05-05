Sports News | Xavier Woods Bids Emotional Farewell to WWE as Austin Creed

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Wrestling superstar Xavier Woods has announced his departure from WWE in an emotional farewell shared on X, reflecting on his 16-year journey with the company and expressing gratitude for the unforgettable moments he experienced.

Woods, who will now walk away under his real name, Austin Creed, reminisced about the milestones and bonds he built throughout his illustrious career.

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"For the past 16 years, WWE has been my home. It's where I grew up, found myself, failed, learned, and got to live out things the younger version of me could only dream about," Woods wrote in his farewell message.

Woods recalled his humble beginnings, sharing how he initially entered WWE's developmental territory, FCW, with a desire to prove his worth.

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"When I first walked into FCW, I just wanted a chance to prove I belonged and to bring something different to professional wrestling. That chance became a life full of moments I'll carry with me forever -- WrestleMania, championships, King of the Ring, arenas around the world, and the gift of connecting with all of you by being myself," he added.

One of the most cherished aspects of his WWE journey, according to Woods, was his bond with fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E.

"The New Day gave me a bond with @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE that I'll cherish for life. You believed in us, even when our ideas were wild, and because of that, we got to show people that being unapologetically yourself is a strength."

Woods also expressed deep pride in his role in the creation of UpUpDownDown, the popular gaming channel that became a hub for joy, friendship, and authenticity.

"UpUpDownDown became another piece of that same mission: a place for joy, friendship, and humanity. I'm so thankful to everyone, past and present, who helped build it brick by brick," Woods shared.

Acknowledging the hard work and dedication of those behind the scenes at WWE, Woods thanked the locker room, producers, trainers, crew, and everyone who contributed to his journey.

"To the locker room, producers, trainers, crew, camera teams, ring crew, everyone behind the scenes, and the props department - thank you. WWE has the most special and hardest working props department that you'll ever find. Love you guys and none of this happens without you."

Concluding his message, Woods reflected on the support he received throughout his career and his transition to Austin Creed.

"And to everyone who has been part of this ride: thank you for believing in me. Thank you for letting me be Xavier Woods. Thank you for giving me the confidence... to walk away as Austin Creed." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)