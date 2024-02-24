Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his red-hot form in Test cricket and with a six during the first innings of the fourth Test against England, the young opener has gone past many legends, including Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid etc in terms of sixes hit in Test cricket.

In the first innings, Jaiswal scored 73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 62.

Now, Jaiswal has smashed 26 sixes, which is now level with star India batter Virat Kohli (26). His sixes are more than the career tally of KL Rahul (24), Yuvraj Singh (22), Ravi Shastri (22), Mohinder Amarnath (22), Rahul Dravid (21), Mohammed Azharuddin (19), Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (19), Cheteshwar Pujara (16), Gautam Gambhir (10).

The most sixes by an Indian player are by Virender Sehwag, who has smashed 90 sixes in Test cricket.

The top three six-hitters in Test cricket are: England skipper Ben Stokes (128), former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (107) and former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist (100). They are also the three players who have smashed 100 sixes or more in Tests.

In the ongoing series against England, Jaiswal has made 618 runs in seven innings of four matches at an average of 103 and a strike rate of over 78, with two double centuries and two fifties. His best score is 214*.

Coming to the match, England scored 353 runs in their first innings after electing to bat. India had reduced England to 112/5, but Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, with 10 fours) roared back to form with 31st Test century. Also, handy contributions came through from wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six), with both stitching century stands with Root.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) was the pick of the bowlers for India while it was debutant Akash Deep (3/83) who stole the show with his opening spell. Mohammed Siraj (2/78) was also good with the ball.

India ended the day two at 219/7, with Dhruv Jurel (30*) and Kuldeep Yadav (17*). Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form with a knock of 73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six. Shubman Gill also scored 38 in 65 balls, with six fours. Spinners Shoaib Bashir (4/84) and Tom Hartley (2/47) dominated Team India and the Three Lions lead by 134 runs. (ANI)

