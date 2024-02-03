Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday became the third-youngest Indian player in history to score a Test double hundred. Jaiswal accomplished this feat during India's second Test against England at Visakhapatnam. In the match, he played a marathon knock of 209 in 290 balls, with 19 fours and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 72.06. He was eventually dismissed by pace veteran James Anderson. The next highest score for India is by Shubman Gill (34). Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Youngest Opener To Score Double Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Aged 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal is the third-youngest Indian to get a double ton in Tests. The youngest player to get a double century for India is Vinod Kambli, who was aged 21 years and 35 days when he smashed 224 against England in Mumbai back in 1994. India batting icon Sunil Gavaskar held the record of youngest Indian player to get a double ton before Kambli, scoring 220 against a ruthless West Indies attack at Port of Spain in 1971 aged just 21 years and 283 days.

A look at how Jaiswal notched his maiden double ton:

Jaiswal is only the fourth Indian left-hander besides Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir and Kambli to smash a Test double ton. He has taken just 10 innings to reach his maiden double-century. Karun Nair notched his maiden double ton for India in just three innings, being the fastest Indian to do so. In six Tests and 10 innings so far, he has scored 620 runs in 10 innings at an average of 68.88 and a strike rate of 63.85. He has scored a century, a double century and two fifties.

With the batter having smashed 502 runs in 16 T20I innings at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 161.93 with a century and four fifties, Jaiswal could very well become India's newest all-format star once he receives his ODI cap. At the age of just 22, Jaiswal has already notched double tons in the Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Tests. This speaks a lot about his temperament and hunger for big runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite Company of Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve Rare Feat in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Coming to the match, the second session of the first Test, day two is in progress. India is well on its way to making 400 runs in the first innings thanks to Jaiswal's marathon knock.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)