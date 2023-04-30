Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal cracked a fine century and shared a vital 72-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 212 for seven in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. Jaiswal's 124 off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries at a strike rate of 200. 'Future Star of Indian Cricket' Netizens in Awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Scores Maiden IPL Hundred.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan was the most successful MI bowler with figures of 3/39, while Piyush Chawla returned figures of 2/34 and England quick Jofra Archer took the wicket of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder. Rohit Sharma, who is playing his 150th match as skipper of the most successful IPL franchise, made two changes to the side, bringing in Archer and Arshad Khan in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 217 for 7 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 124; Arshad Khan 3/39).

