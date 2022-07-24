New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday lavished praise on Neeraj Chopra after he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Neeraj's silver medal in the men's javelin throw was the big headline of Oregon 2022 for India, with the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist finally ending the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships.

Also Read | Erling Haaland 'Not Surprised' by His Goal on Manchester City Debut in Pre-Season Clash Against Bayern Munich.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, "Neeraj Chopra continues to bring laurels and make the country proud! Heartiest congratulations on a historic sporting accomplishment and winning a silver medal in the men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships. You're a true champion!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Wonderful @Neeraj_chopra1, With your hard work and dedication, you have once again made every Indian proud in the world by winning the silver medal in the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. Many congratulations to you on this historic achievement and best wishes for the future."

Also Read | Is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah took to his Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on clinching historic Silver for India at the World Athletics C'ships, thus becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd overall to win after Anju Bobby George. You are writing a new course of history for #IndianAthletics while inspiring millions!"

Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position.

The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.

On the other hand, World Championships debutant Rohit Yadav finished in 10th position after making attempts of 78.72m, 78.05m and 77.95m.

Among the 22 athletes - 18 men and four women - representing India at the world athletics event in Eugene, Eldhose Paul also stood out by becoming the first Indian to enter a triple jump final at the world championships. He finished ninth in the final. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)