Kolkata, April 18: The “bulldozer theory” which was applied against different mafia groups in Uttar Pradesh, will also be applied in case of the antisocial elements in West Bengal resorting extortion, corruption and crime against women, once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

“In Uttar Pradesh, the ‘bulldozer theory’ was applied to crush the mafias and goons there. The same formula will be applied in case of the mafias and antisocial elements involved in corruption, extortion, crime against women, and other crimes in West Bengal after the BJP comes to power in the state. The rule of law will be established,” Adityanath said while addressing a campaign rally at Cooch Behar district of West Bengal amid the forthcoming two-phase Assembly polls scheduled later this month. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Election Commission of India Plans ‘Slow Polling’ and ‘Slow Counting’ To Frustrate TMC Agents, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

He also said that the joint efforts by the opposition parties could not stop the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. “And here in West Bengal, you cannot chant the name of Lord Rama. Often, permission for immersion of Durga idols is denied on a particular day. What the current state government and the ruling party of West Bengal is nurturing is appeasement politics,” the UP Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also issued a strong note of warning as he said that the anti-social elements allegedly enjoying the backing of the Trinamool Congress will start reverse counting if they even think of disrupting the poll process this month through their hooliganism. “They should start reverse counting in that case, since after the results on May 4, no one will even offer them water,” Adityanath said. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Such a Crowd, Public Enthusiasm in My Rallies in State Was Not Even Witnessed in My Gujarat, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He also attacked the Trinamool Congress over the poor financial and industrial health in the state. “During the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime, over 7,000 factories have been closed down. The number of unemployed youths in West Bengal had increased to 30 lakhs. The money sent by the Union government under different centrally-sponsored welfare and development schemes never reaches the people that the funds are meant for. That money is being looted by the Trinamool Congress leaders. This situation in West Bengal must change,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added.

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