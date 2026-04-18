New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Rashid Engineer has moved court seeking interim bail to meet his ailing father. He is seeking one month's interim bail to meet his father, who is seriously ill and hospitalised.

Rashid Engineer is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Also Read | 'Bulldozer Theory' Will Be Applied in West Bengal After BJP Comes to Power, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma got the status verified and heard the submissions of counsel for Rashid Engineer and NIA. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi alongwith Nishita Gupta, appeared for Rashid Engineer. It was argued that his father is seriously ill and hospitalised. He is praying for a one-month interim bail.

Also Read | Indian Ships Fired Upon in Strait of Hormuz: Iran Gunboats Target 2 Vessels, Crew Safe, Say Reports.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Gautam Khazanchi opposed the plea for an interim on various grounds. However, he submitted that Rashid Engineer may be granted custody parole to meet his father.

After hearing the submissions of SPP for NIA, the court adjourned the matter till Monday. The court asked the counsel for accsued to take instructions.

Rashid Engineer is in judicial custody in a terror funding case.

His regular bail application has been pending before the High court since long time. Earlier, he was granted custody parole to participate in Lok Sabha sessions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)