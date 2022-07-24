India and West Indies will face off against each other in the 2nd One-Day International of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, Port of Spain and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) as both the teams aim for a victory. FanCode are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will WI vs IND 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? IND vs WI: Brian Lara Meets Indian Players in Dressing Room After 1st ODI (Watch Video).

India were tested in the first game of the series but managed to emerge on top as they won the game by mere three runs in a last-ball thriller. Shikhar Dhawan's men will be hoping for a similar kind of display to seal the series. Meanwhile, West Indies will be aiming to get back to winning ways and get on level terms.

Is WI vs IND 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of WI vs IND 2nd ODI. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

WI vs IND 2nd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of WI vs IND 2nd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

