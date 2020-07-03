Manchester [UK], July 3 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that a club needs to be in its perfect shape to beat Manchester City.

Klopp's comments came after Liverpool suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City here on Friday.

"We were in the game, we were fighting, we were running, we did everything we could tonight. Was it perfect from us? No. But that happens from time to time," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"The only problem is if we are not perfect and you meet Man City, then you lose. Then the result can be really, not so nice, how it is. That's all," he added.

This was Liverpool's first clash since they sealed the Premier League title. When asked if results matter in the final games, having already won the title, Klopp said "results matter a lot".

"Results matter a lot, but I look not only for a result. That's true. How always, we want to win football games. That's the only reason we work on the training ground, the only reason why we go to away games and we have home games - to win football games," he said.

Liverpool were crowned the Premier League champions on June 26 after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 as Klopp's men cannot mathematically be caught on the table.

Liverpool have 86 points at the top of the table while the second-placed club, Manchester City, have 66 points. (ANI)

