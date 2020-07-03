For a few days now, there has been a buzz about UVA Premier League T20 Tournament being played by the Sri Lankan players. But the Sri Lankan Cricket Board has denied its involvement with the league and said that they are not conducting any such tournament. So here’s the entire truth about the news. UVA Premier League T20 2020 game was played at a ground in Sawara village, 16 km from Chandigarh off Punjab State Highway 12A. No Sri Lankan players were playing in the game and in fact, they were the local Punjabi cricketers who played with colourful jerseys. UVA Premier League T20 2020 Sri Lanka Schedule: Get Free Live Cricket Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

The players were also wearing masks to cover their faces. Players like Farvez Maharoof already denied their involvement in the tournament and the UVA cricket association also said that no such tournament was being conducted. Indian Express went into an investigative mode and got the truth about the same. As per the report, the cricket ground is situated 500 metres from the main road at Sawara village, amid lush fields, homes, and a factory. The ground was lit up with bright lights on the poles around the ground to hold night games. The people in the neighbourhood had informed that 20-30 players had come to play the game on Monday with a lot of tents and music system.

SSP Chahal said police were investigating, “We came to know that they were holding the matches using Sri Lanka’s name, we shall take necessary action after the inquiry,” he said. We thank Indian Express for the getting us the truth. We shall keep a track on the updates of the match.

