One of the greatest off-spinners to have graced the game of cricket, Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 40th birthday on Friday (July 3) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Making his international debut in 1998, the talismanic bowler has tormented many potent batting line-ups in his illustrious career and his record is nothing less than staggering. In fact, he is the first Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. Also, he was the part of the Indian squad that lifted the T20 World cup in 2007 and World Cup in 2011. On the occasion, many elite members of cricket fraternity including Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh extend wishes for him. Harbhajan Singh Birthday Special: Family Pics of Chennai Super Kings Bowler.

Unlike other great Indian spinners, Harbhajan doesn’t tend to turn the ball a mile. However, his loop and flight can give any batsman a run for his money. Also, he’s the first Indian bowler to master the art of bowling ‘doosra.’ Apart from his bowling prowess, Harbhajan is also a handy batsman lower down the order who has hurt many bowlers. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished the Turbnanator as he turns a year older. Harbhajan Singh Birthday Special: Five Times Turbanator Tormented the Opposition With Bat in Hand.

Virat Kohli Wishes Bhajju Paa!!

Hilarious Greetings From Yuvraj Singh!!

Wishes From Sreesanth!!

Kaif Wishes 'One Of India's Greatest Winners'!!

Suresh Raina In Action!!

VVS Laxman Wishes Harbhajan!!

ICC Flaunts His Records

Being at 40, Harbhajan is certainly in the twilight of his career. However, he still aims to add some more feathers to his already illustrious hat. In fact, the off-spinner, who played his last international game back in 2016, still aims to don the Indian jersey in the shortest format of the game. His next assignment is likely to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) which is being planned to be conducted in October.

