One of the greatest off-spinners to have graced the game of cricket, Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 40th birthday on Friday (July 3) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Making his international debut in 1998, the talismanic bowler has tormented many potent batting line-ups in his illustrious career and his record is nothing less than staggering. In fact, he is the first Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. Also, he was the part of the Indian squad that lifted the T20 World cup in 2007 and World Cup in 2011. On the occasion, many elite members of cricket fraternity including Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh extend wishes for him. Harbhajan Singh Birthday Special: Family Pics of Chennai Super Kings Bowler.

Unlike other great Indian spinners, Harbhajan doesn’t tend to turn the ball a mile. However, his loop and flight can give any batsman a run for his money. Also, he’s the first Indian bowler to master the art of bowling ‘doosra.’ Apart from his bowling prowess, Harbhajan is also a handy batsman lower down the order who has hurt many bowlers. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished the Turbnanator as he turns a year older. Harbhajan Singh Birthday Special: Five Times Turbanator Tormented the Opposition With Bat in Hand.

Virat Kohli Wishes Bhajju Paa!!

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. 😊🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2020

Hilarious Greetings From Yuvraj Singh!!

Is it your happy 40 or 47 🤪 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too 🤣 U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King 👑 After quarantine party to leni hai 100% 🍻 love u paaji ❤️🤗@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/hKSP4u8WTJ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2020

Wishes From Sreesanth!!

@harbhajan_singh Happy birthday Bhajjipa. First Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests - Took 32 wickets in 3 Tests v Australia in 2001 Part of WT20 2007 & WC 2011 winning teams Won 4 IPL titles ..the most loving personality around..great inspiration ✌🏻 Still going strong at 40! pic.twitter.com/KKH7vI1Jid — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) July 3, 2020

Kaif Wishes 'One Of India's Greatest Winners'!!

Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/huLe0dpcCa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2020

Suresh Raina In Action!!

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh ! One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming💛 Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation! 🏏🎂🎂🥰 pic.twitter.com/mK24obq6Os — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 3, 2020

VVS Laxman Wishes Harbhajan!!

Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead. #HBDHarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/AY5TBMc8fA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2020

ICC Flaunts His Records

🌟 Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests – 417 🌟 Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs – 265 🌟 First India player to take a Test hat-trick 🌟 A @cricketworldcup winner 🥇 Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh! pic.twitter.com/r5qYelmPSm — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2020

Being at 40, Harbhajan is certainly in the twilight of his career. However, he still aims to add some more feathers to his already illustrious hat. In fact, the off-spinner, who played his last international game back in 2016, still aims to don the Indian jersey in the shortest format of the game. His next assignment is likely to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) which is being planned to be conducted in October.

