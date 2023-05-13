Rourkela (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): The thirteenth Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship is underway at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The marquee event is proving to be an incredible opportunity for young athletes to compete within their age category and portray their potential.

The stadium's recent hosting of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela adds an extra layer of motivation, as the aspiring athletes find themselves playing in the same arena where their idols have left their mark. Furthermore, the tournament's announcement of free entry offers them a unique chance to display their prowess in front of a live audience.

For many young athletes participating in the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship, marks a crucial milestone in their careers; it is their first opportunity to play on a synthetic turf that is on par with the finest in the world and enjoy a level of hospitality usually availed by international athletes.

Attreye Datta, who plays for Tripura Hockey, shared her excitement. She said, "We don't have a synthetic turf at home, so it is an amazing feeling to be out here, gliding on the turf. Everything is of the highest quality, from the accommodation, the food and the changing rooms on the ground. It makes me feel immense pride in representing my state."

The stadium's recent yet illustrious history, having hosted the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela and the FIH Men's Pro League, 2023, adds a touch of magic to the tournament. To find themselves in a unique position to play on the same fabled ground where their idols recently dazzled spectators with their exceptional skill is a privilege any aspiring athlete can vouch for, a release said.

Gouri Vinayak Kolape, who plays for Hockey Maharashtra, echoed her peers' sentiment. In particular, she feels the magnificent stadium has inspired her, she added, "We have good facilities in our home state, but the beauty of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium has left me in awe. I feel inspired to work hard and hope that one day I will be able to leave a mark on this stadium and make my country proud."

Expanding on the importance of getting game time on synthetic turf, Lakshmi Kumari, a key squad member of the Hockey Bihar contingent said, "Most international tournaments happen on synthetic turfs, we are used to grass pitches, so it is important to get exposure and preparation for us."

She further added that the experience has been surreal, "Hardik Singh is my favourite hockey player, a few months ago I watched him play here from the stands, today I am playing here, and the crowd are watching me and cheering me on, it is hard to describe the feeling."

It is noteworthy that the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium which has been recognized as the largest seated hockey stadium in the world, has been leveraged for the proliferation of the Indian hockey ecosystem.

Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Vineel Krishna remarked, "We believe that world-class infrastructure should serve a dual purpose. It is not only meant to host prestigious international sporting events but also to provide our talented athletes in India with the necessary resources to excel. By leveraging our infrastructure, we aim to create an ecosystem where athletes can access top-notch facilities, receive expert guidance, and unleash their true potential. (ANI)

