Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings are riding on confidence after a win over Delhi Capitals and will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on Sunday, May 14. The MS Dhoni-led outfit have been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament so far and are favourites for a top-two finish. A win over Kolkata Knight Riders will propel CSK to the top of the IPL points table. The Knight Riders, in contrast, are almost out of the reckoning for a spot in the playoffs after losing their seventh game of the season. On paper and form, Chennai Super Kings are a much stronger outfit and should win this contest fairly easily. Fan Shares Picture of Riyan Parag Cheering for RCB in IPL 2017, Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Responds!.

While Chennai beat Delhi Capitals in their last match, Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Rajasthan Royals at home in what eventually turned out to be a one-sided contest. The Knights messed up a 150-run title defense where Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a 13-ball half-century and poor bowling coupled with sloppy fielding resulted in a heavy loss. KKR would seek a win at Chepauk, but it would far from easy. The two sides met earlier this season when Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders handsomely at the Eden Gardens in a high-scoring contest. Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's Unique Cover Drive Over Third Man for Six During MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral!.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected weather at the time of CSK vs KKR match (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report above, there would be no rainfall at the time of this match. However, the sky would be cloudy during the game with temperatures ranging from 32-35 degrees Celsius. Any weather-related interruption is unlikely to happen during this match.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Like it has been all season, the Chepauk will once again favour slow bowlers. Spin bowlers from both sides would love to bowl on this track. The team which wins the toss might choose to bowl first as dew might come in later in the evening, which might make it tough to grip the ball. Batters would look to make the most of the powerplay and get a good start with the outfield being lightning quick.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2023 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).