Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium concluded its pool stage.

Vizianagaram Ninjas clinched a narrow one-point win to book the last Super 4 berth, joining Kurnool Knights, Amravati Crushers, and Vizag Commandos in the next round on Saturday, as per a release from Yuva Andhra Championship.

The day began with the decisive clash where Vizianagaram Ninjas edged Tirupati Raiders 50-49 in a thriller. The Ninjas led for most of the contest, but the Raiders fought back strongly to level the score before the final raid.

Chekka Nagababu, however, held his nerve to pick up a point and seal the match and qualification for the Ninjas. Nagababu produced a stunning solo effort with 24 points. For Tirupati, R Sai Sankar scored 20 points and Narayanapuram Durgarao added 13, but they narrowly fell short.

The second game of the day saw Kurnool Knights continue their dominance with a 47-25 win over Krishna Defenders. Sampangi Govardhan completed a Super 10, while V Durga Prasanth led the defence with a High 5. Krishna could not produce any impactful individual performance in their final outing.

In the third fixture, Vizag Commandos recorded a convincing 47-32 win against Kakinada Kraken. Nolli Theja delivered yet another Super 10, while Ram Mohan Rao picked up a High 5. For Kraken, Karri John top-scored with 8 points, but the team struggled once again.

The pool stage ended with a big statement from Amravati Crushers, who defeated Bhimavaram Guardians 62-43. Potla Gopi Chand was unstoppable with 26 points, supported by Kolamgari Rambabu's 12. For the Guardians, Palaka Manikanta fought a lone battle with 26 points, but it was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat.

At the end of the pool stage, the standings were as follows: In Pool, Kurnool Knights finished first with 42 points from 7 wins in 10 games, followed by Vizianagaram Ninjas with 35 points.

Both teams qualified for the Super 4. Bhimavaram Guardians ended third on 25 points, while Kakinada Kraken finished last with 9.

In Pool B, Amravati Crushers topped the table with 48 points, Vizag Commandos were second with 42, while Tirupati Raiders (26) and Krishna Defenders (13) bowed out. (ANI)

