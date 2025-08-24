With Cheteshwar Pujara announcing his retirement from cricket, fans are taking a look back at the career of one of India's most determined Test batsmen. While Pujara is renowned for his gritty and steadfast performances in the longer format, his journey in limited-overs cricket tells a modest story. Pujara represented India in 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs, which included 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. But what about Pujara's ODI and T20I numbers? Here's a look at that. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: India Test Stalwart Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket (See Post).

Cheteshwar Pujara ODI Career

Pujara played five One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. In those matches, he scored a total of 51 runs at an average of 10.2, with a highest score of 27. Despite his immense success and consistency in Test cricket, Pujara never translated that impact into a prolonged ODI career. He did not score any half-centuries or centuries in this format for India.

Cheteshwar Pujara T20I Career

Pujara never played a T20 International (T20I) for India. Although he has a notable domestic T20 record and featured in the IPL for several franchises, the likes of which included CSK (Chennai Super Kings) and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), a T20I cap for the Indian national team eluded him throughout his career. List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year.

Cheteshwara Pujara in ODIs and T20Is

Format Matches Played Runs Scored Highest Score 50s/100s ODI 5 51 27 0/0 T20I 0 0 N/A N/A

Pujara's story is a testament to the rigours of Indian cricket’s selection and the specialist nature of modern players. While his limited-overs career may look brief, his contributions to India's Test successes will remain legendary.

