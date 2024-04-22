Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completed 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, becoming the first bowler to do so.

The veteran Indian spinner reached this milestone during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

This incredible moment in Chahal's cricketing career came during the eighth over of the game. Chahal caught and bowled Afghanistan and MI all-rounder Mohammed Nabi for 23 runs to bring up his double century of wickets.

In 153 matches, Chahal has taken 200 wickets at an average of 21.37, with the best figures of 5/40. He has taken six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul during his IPL career.

Chahal played for Mumbai Indians (2011-13), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (2014-21) before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022. While he had no wickets for MI in the only match he played, he took 139 wickets for RCB in 113 matches. Now for RR, he has taken 61 wickets in 39 matches.

Behind him are players like Dwayne Bravo of West Indies (183 wickets in 161 IPL matches), Piyush Chawla (181 wickets in 186 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (174 wickets in 167 matches) and Amit Mishra (173 wickets in 161 matches).

He is only the third player to get 200 or more wickets in a T20 competition, with England's Danny Briggs (219 wickets) and Samit Patel (208 wickets) having gone past 200 wickets in the T20 Cup in England.

Coming to the match, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Currently, the Royals stand in the top place of the IPL 2024 table with 12 points after winning 6 of 7 matches. They are coming into this game after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 2 wickets.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based franchise holds the seventh place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points after winning 3 of 7 matches. In their last game of the tournament, MI clinched a 9-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

