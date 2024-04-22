Tilak Varma has been one of the most consistent youngsters for Mumbai Indians in the last three years since he was purchased in the 2022 mega auction. He cemented his position amidst the star-studded middle order of Mumbai Indians and everyday he proves with the bat that he deserves the position. This time as he scored a half-century against RR in the IPL 2024, he also became the second-fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in the IPL behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Tilak achieved the feat in 33 innings. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First-Ever Bowler to Complete 200 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024.
Tilak Varma Completes 1000 Runs in IPL
Third youngest batter to complete 1000 IPL runs!
Tilak Varma also completes his fifty as #MI target a powerful finish with the bat💥
Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/Mb1gd0UfgA#TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @TilakV9 | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/bN00iACJnF
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024
Tilak Varma Becomes Second-Fastest Indian to Complete 1000 Runs in IPL
Fastest Indians to 1000 IPL runs by Innings
31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad
31 - Sachin Tendulkar
33 - TILAK VARMA*
34 - SURESH RAINA
34 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
35 - Rishabh Pant
Tilak following his idol @ImRaina @TilakV9 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/9dr3J2kiwe
— 𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐘 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Sivy_KW578) April 22, 2024
