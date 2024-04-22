Tilak Varma has been one of the most consistent youngsters for Mumbai Indians in the last three years since he was purchased in the 2022 mega auction. He cemented his position amidst the star-studded middle order of Mumbai Indians and everyday he proves with the bat that he deserves the position. This time as he scored a half-century against RR in the IPL 2024, he also became the second-fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in the IPL behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Tilak achieved the feat in 33 innings. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First-Ever Bowler to Complete 200 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024.

Tilak Varma Completes 1000 Runs in IPL

Third youngest batter to complete 1000 IPL runs! Tilak Varma also completes his fifty as #MI target a powerful finish with the bat💥 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/Mb1gd0UfgA#TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @TilakV9 | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/bN00iACJnF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

Tilak Varma Becomes Second-Fastest Indian to Complete 1000 Runs in IPL

Fastest Indians to 1000 IPL runs by Innings 31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad 31 - Sachin Tendulkar 33 - TILAK VARMA* 34 - SURESH RAINA 34 - Yashasvi Jaiswal 35 - Rishabh Pant Tilak following his idol @ImRaina @TilakV9 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/9dr3J2kiwe — 𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐘 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Sivy_KW578) April 22, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).