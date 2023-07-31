Hamilton, Jul 31 (AP) Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal at this year's Women's World Cup, and Barbra Banda added the 1,000th goal in tournament history, as tournament newcomer Zambia earned its first ever win with a 3-1 victory Costa Rica on Monday.

The victory sent Zambia home from its first World Cup on an emotional high. Both teams had already been eliminated from the knockout stage before the match.

Also Read | Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Meet 'Cocoyea', the Official Mascot of Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Copper Queens' opening goal, the first in their history, came after just 2 minutes and 11 seconds off Avell Chitundu's corner kick. Mweemba lofted a volley into the roof of the net over goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

Banda scored the milestone goal in the 31st minute on a penalty kick. The referee gave the penalty after the 23-year-old striker appeared to be taken down in the box by Katherine Alvarado.

Also Read | Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Events and All You Need To Know About Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

The referee handed out five yellow cards and called a total of 30 fouls in the fast-paced match.

In the 47th minute, Melissa Herrera knocked a cross over the line with her chest for Costa Rica's lone goal. Costa Rica later saw both a potential penalty and a goal taken away by offsides calls.

More than 8,000 spectators were at Waikato Stadium, which holds 18,009.

KEY MOMENTS

Zambia wasted no time against Costa Rica, scoring its first-ever tournament goal just 131 seconds into the match. Mweemba's one-timer changed the momentum of the match as the Copper Queens controlled much of the first half and got their second goal on Banda's penalty.

Rachael Kundananji sealed the victory three minutes into injury time. Banda's through ball set up the forward, who scored easily.

WHY IT MATTERS

Zambia returns home having won a match in its first appearance at the Women's World Cup. It ended the tournament in third place of Group C with three points.

Las Ticas are still in the search of their first World Cup win after failing to get a victory both this year and in 2015, their only other appearance.

WHAT'S NEXT

Zambia's next match is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Mali in the second round of Olympic qualifiers.

Costa Rica bounces out of its second Women's World Cup in fourth place in the group. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)