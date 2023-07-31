The much-awaited Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 is slated to get underway on August 4. The global event will be held in Trinidad and Tobago. The Youth Games were initially scheduled between 1 and 7 August 2021 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shifted to August 2023. The upcoming edition will witness 72 nations lock horns across seven sporting events in the fight for the podium finish. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Events and All You Need To Know About Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago

Cocoyea, who is a leatherback turtle is named as the official mascot for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. Cocoyea represents resilience in the face of difficulty. The mascot is based on the design by an eight-year-old artist hailing from Port of Spain named, Djibril Annisette.

Annisette won an art competition for school kids in Trinidad and Tobago for his drawing of the leatherback turtle. The boy wouldn't have imagined that his drawing would come to life and the turtle will represent the global tournament.

Meet ‘Cocoyea’, the Official Mascot of Commonwealth Youth Games 2023

Commonwealth Youth Games will be the first time that events such as Para Athletics, Triathlon and Fast5 Netball will be part of the Youth Games and fans are likely to witness some breathtaking action. The Trinbago 2023 will end on August 11.

