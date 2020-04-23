Stringent Curbs in Mira-Bhayander to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) Areas falling under the Mira- Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) limits were sealed on Thursday in view of rising cases of coronavirus, an official said.

Municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange issued an order in this regard in the evening.

He said residents of Mira Bhayander township, located on outskirts of Mumbai, were not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously.

Dange said there had been blatant violation of lockdown regulations and social distancing norms, leading to an increase in the number of COVID cases in the township.

Hence, stringent measures were necessitated to control the spread of the infection, he said.

Dange ordered that all establishments in the township, other than those providing essential services, will remain closed from Thursday midnight till to April 28.

Access to essential items will be for limited hours, the civic chief said.

There will be no movement of vehicles and people into and outside the township, he said.

He said currently there were as many as 114 COVID-19 cases in the town, where 45 containment have been established.

In Navi Mumbai, municipal commissioner A B Misal, addressing the media, expressed concern over the increase in number of cases, which are just three short of 100.

He said two doctors from Mumbai and one nurse were among a dozen people who tested positive on Thursday in the satellite city.

He said companies engaged in providing essential services in Navi Mumbai have been instructed to employ minimum staff and arrange for their stay and food.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)