Super Junior member Kyuhyun got injured in his dressing room. His agency, Antenna, issued an official statement addressing the incident and his health.

Sharing Kyuhyun's health update, Antenna issued a statement on their official Instagram handle, mentioning, "Dear Fans, This is Antenna. We hereby bring to your attention an incident involving KYUHYUN, which took place during his visit to celebrate the final performance of the musical Ben-Hur on the 19th.

While he was in the dressing room, KYUKYUN encountered an outsider who caused distress to other actors. In the course of restraining the intruder, he had a minor abrasion on his finger. He was immediately treated on the spot and is currently in good health, fully capable of continuing his regular activities. We express our gratitude to all the devoted fans for their genuine concern. Rest assured, we remain committed to supporting the artist."

Reportedly, the Seoul Gangseo Police Station have arrested the woman. She has been booked under the charges of special intimidation. The investigation is currently underway on how she obtained the weapon. As per the reports, the incident took place around November 19. Kyuhyun was at the theatre to perform his musical Ben Hur at the LG Arts Center.

Super Junior is a South Korean boy band composed of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Kyuhyun, is a South Korean singer, musical theatre actor and television host. Kyuhyun starred in the musical adaptation of MBC's Moon Embracing the Sun at the Seoul Arts Center, alongside Girls' Generation's Seohyun.