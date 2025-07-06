New Delhi, July 6: The Supreme Court administration has formally written a letter to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asking for immediate action to vacate Bungalow No 5, Krishna Menon Marg, currently occupied by former Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud. The administration said that ex-CJI Chandrachud has continued to occupy the official residence beyond the permitted period and sought that the official Chief Justice residence be urgently vacated and returned to the court's housing pool. Former CJIs DY Chandrachud, JS Kehar to Interact with JPC on One Nation One Poll on July 11.

The letter from the Supreme Court administration to the Ministry's secretary dated July 1 stated, "I am to request you to take the possession of Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg, from Justice DY Chandrachud without any further delay as not only the permission that was granted for retention... has expired on 31st May, 2025, but also the period of six months provided in Rule 3B of the 2022 Rules has expired on 10th May, 2025." Under Rule 3B of the 2022 Supreme Court Judges Rules, a retired Chief Justice is allowed to retain official accommodation for up to six months post-retirement. ‘Law is Not Blind’: New Lady of Justice Statue Introduced at Supreme Court Without Blindfold, Sword Replaced by Constitution (See Pics and Video).

The letter stated that the six-month period had expired on May 10, 2025, and that the special retention permission granted had also lapsed on May 31, 2025. According to the Supreme Court administration, the bungalow is part of the official Supreme Court housing pool and should now be returned for reallocation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)