Trichy, November 23: BJP leader K Annamalai criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and said that a large number of fake voters have been enrolled in the electoral system, which needs to be removed on an immediate basis through Special Intensive Revision 2.0. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Trichy District office bearers conducted a meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Saturday.

Speaking on the SIR in Tamil Nadu, he said, "In Bihar, 6.49 per cent fake voters have been removed. Tamil Nadu has a large number of fake voters. Revenue department officers supporting the DMK are the ones protesting. The DMK government is refusing to convene an all-party meeting." "The BJP BLA2 agents are doing excellent work in filling out the application forms. People are accepting the BJP. The SIR forms should be filled out and submitted quickly. The deadline is December 4. The national leaders have said this should be done as a community service, and BJP members are carrying it out efficiently," he said. SIR in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Urges Election Commission to Extend Voter Roll Revision by 3 Months in UP.

He hit out at CM MK Stalin, alleging that the Chief Minister did not want the metro rail in Coimbatore and Madurai. Annamalai said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister did not meet him. When Prime Minister Modi visited Coimbatore, Chief Minister Stalin did not come. Even in opposition-ruled states, they meet the Prime Minister when he visits. Every time Prime Minister Modi comes to Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister gives excuses. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister does not want the metro rail to come to Coimbatore and Madurai."

"The Chief Minister has not focused on the metro issue. We have released a letter pointing out what is wrong in the report submitted by the Tamil Nadu government seeking metro rail for Coimbatore and Madurai.The DPR (Detailed Project Report) does not comply with the required norms. It must be corrected and resubmitted to the central government," he said. Reacting to MP Kanimozhi's statement that the central government is not allocating funds to Tamil Nadu, he said that Tamil Nadu's share of funds has been increased from 32 per cent to 42 per cent.

"Across India, funds are allocated to states based on a framework approved by the President. Tamil Nadu's share of funds has been increased from 32 per cent to 42 per cent. Among all states, the district that has received the maximum metro-related funding is Chennai. Let them explain what work Udhayanidhi has done," he said. Reacting to the issue of moisture in paddy, he said that the central government has relaxed the moisture limit for paddy up to 19.5 per cent. SIR Phase 2: Mamata Banerjee To Address Anti-SIR Rally in West Bengal’s Bangaon on November 25.

"Moisture has always been a problem for farmers. Due to heavy rain, the central government has relaxed the moisture limit for paddy up to 19.5 per cent. Funds have been allotted for several measures, including building new warehouses and laying tarpaulins to protect paddy. But a corruption of Rs 360 crore has taken place. They took 60 days to procure paddy that was already ready. Even broken rice can be accepted up to 5-6 per cent, as permitted by the central government. The DMK government failed to protect paddy from moisture. The person responsible is Chief Minister M K Stalin," he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, State Incharge Arvind Menon, former State President and National General Committee member Annamalai, and former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan attended the event.

