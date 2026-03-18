Manchester [UK], March 18 (ANI): Real Madrid, the 15-time champions, marched into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League by eliminating Manchester City at their home territory, while Sporting CP, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal also sealed their spots in the final eight.

Madrid beat City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester by 2-1, securing a 5-1 win on aggregate, while Sporting CP staged an inspirational comeback, coming back from a 0-3 deficit in the first leg to take the second leg against Bodo/Glimt by 5-0.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, UEFA Champions League 2025-26.

PSG outclassed Chelsea by miles, getting an 8-2 aggregate win after a 3-0 win in London. Arsenal also booked their quarterfinal spot by beating Leverkusen 2-0 at home, winning by 3-1 on aggregate.

Bernardo Silva was given a red card for a handball in the 20th minute, and Vinicius Jr converted a penalty in the 22nd minute to give the Spanish giants a lead. A 41st-minute strike from City Superstar Erling Haaland kept the team in the game heading into the half-time, and the three-time champions needed something extraordinary to pull off a comeback.

Also Read | Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, UEFA Champions League 2025-26.

However, another extra-time goal from Vinicius meant that this was the third successive Champions League season the English football giants were eliminated by Real Madrid.

At their home venue in Lisbon, Sporting CP treated their fans to a goal-fest, making a commendable comeback into the tournament with every goal. The sight of passionate fans and five different players stepping up to score for the crest made for a spectacle.

In the 34th minute, it was a strike from Goncalo Inacio that put Sporting CP ahead, with the scoreline reading 1-0 at half-time and overall, 3-1 in favour of Bodo/Glimt. But the second half witnessed an absolute slaughter from the home team as Pedro Goncalves (61st minute), Luis Suarez (78th minute, penalty), Maximiliano Araujo (92nd minute), and Rafael Nel (120+ 1 minute) pulled their team back into the title contention, overturning a 3-0 deficit of the first leg into a favourable aggregate of 5-3.

After beating Chelsea 5-2 at home, PSG continued to dominate the English football giants in their home territory in London, as quick goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (6th minute) and Bradley Barcola (14th minute) extended their overall lead to 7-2 at the end of the first half. A strike from Senny Mayalu in the 62nd minute was the final nail in the coffin of Chelsea, as after quarterfinal finishes in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 editions, they were out in the round of 16.

After a 1-1 draw against Leverkusen away from home, Arsenal saved their absolute best for the home fans in London, as strikes from Eberechi Eze (36th minute) and Declan Rice (63rd minute) kept them in the hunt for the most prestigious prize in European football. Eze managed his fourth goal in the seven games, controlling a pass from Leandro Trossard and delivering a clean finish. Rice also cut a clearance from Leverkusen, and from the edge of the box, he produced a clinical finish to put Arsenal into the final eight. (ANI)

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