A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in Pakistani airstrike (Photo/Reuters)

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Over 400 people have been reported killed in the deadly airstrike carried out by Pakistan on an addiction treatment hospital in Kabul, while at the same time, the Pakistani military has fired 124 rockets into the districts of Kunar province over the past 24 hours, as reported by Tolo News.

The United Nations has called for an investigation and accountability into the horrific airstrike.

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According to Tolo News, officials from the Kunar Directorate of Information and Culture said that Pakistan carried out scattered rocket attacks across several areas of the province; however, no casualties have been reported.

Zia-ul-Rahman Spin Ghar, Head of Information at the Directorate, said: "The Pakistani military regime has once again launched 124 rocket attacks on districts near the hypothetical Durand Line in Kunar. Fortunately, no one was harmed in these attacks. However, as a result, many of our fellow citizens have been forced to leave their homes."

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Citing Kunar's Department of Refugees and Repatriation, Tolo News reported that nearly 7,500 families from districts near the Durand Line have been displaced due to these rocket attacks and have moved to safer areas.

Messages of condolences and condemnation of the Pakistani airstrike at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Afghanistan has lost trust in Pakistan's commitment to diplomacy. Speaking at a meeting with Kabul-based ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of international organisations, FM Muttaqi said the latest strike showed that Pakistan's military establishment had no intention of pursuing a diplomatic resolution. "We must state clearly that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has lost trust in Pakistan's intentions regarding diplomatic solutions. It should now be evident to all countries, especially those that previously attempted mediation or those now wishing to take initiatives, that the Pakistani military apparatus shows no respect for diplomacy," Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi gave preliminary figures which indicated that more than 408 people were killed and 250 were injured after the airstrike struck a drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul late at night. Many of the victims were patients undergoing treatment and staff working at the centre when the facility was hit.

On Tuesday, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Thameen Al-Kheetan called for a prompt investigation of the airstrike, independently and transparently and called for those responsible to be held to account.

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UNHCR noted in its statement that since the hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated at the end of last month, 289 Afghan civilians, including 104 children and 59 women, have been killed or injured. Tens of thousands, mostly in the south and southeast of the country, have been displaced by the fighting.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan expressed condolences on the Pakistani military airstrike at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, underlining that attack on hospitals and civilian facilities are strictly prohibited under international law.

It gave a call for de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire and called on parties to comply with their obligations under international law to ensure the protection of civilians.

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India on Tuesday strongly slammed Pakistan for its barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds and left several injured.

India urged the international community to hold the perpetrators of the criminal act accountable and extended condolences to the bereaved families and said that it stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, as per a statement by the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)