Coimbatore, March 23: A man allegedly threw acid on his wife at the district court complex here on Thurday, leaving her and two others injured.

Kavita had reached the court this morning in connection with the hearing of a case, when the incident occurred, police said.

Some lawyers in the vicinity overpowered Shivakumar and handed him over to the police.

Kavitha and the lawyers were admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment. Investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the attack, they said.