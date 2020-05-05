Tara Reid, Vivica A Fox to Star in Thriller 'Masha's Mushroom'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) Actors Tara Reid and Vivica A Fox are reuniting for a suspense thriller titled "Masha's Mushroom", which they will also produce.

The duo previously starred together in "Sharknado 2: The Second One" and "The Last Sharknado: It's About Time".

According to Deadline, the new film will be directed by White Cross known for "Mummy Dearest", which also featured Reid.

The movie will follow Reid as a workaholic mother who tries to throw the perfect party for her daughter, but all the guests are unknowingly drugged and she must figure out what is real, what is not in order to survive.

"American History X" actor Beverly D'Angelo is also part of the cast.

Backed by Cranial Sacral Productions, the project was set to go on floors before the coronavirus pandemic hit. It is now waiting for the green light to resume once the country lifts the lockdown.

