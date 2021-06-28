Washington, June 28: OTT platform Netflix has launched a new feature for Android users that will now allow them to view partially downloaded titles. According to The Verge, beginning today, Android users on mobile and tablets (versions 7.64 and higher) will be able to stream Netflix shows and movies before their download is completed.

Previously, a title needed to be completely finished downloading to a device before it could be viewed -- which, depending on your Wi-Fi connection or data plan could make streaming a title a headache, particularly in the aforementioned airport scenario. Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush’s Film Arrives On June 18 On Netflix.

Partial downloading will be limited to Android mobile and tablet devices for now, but Netflix said it "will be testing on iOS in the coming months."

Additionally, the company said that the Downloads for You feature, which auto-downloads recommended titles based on watch history and rolled out to Android users in February, would be getting a test on iOS "soon."

iOS users can access Smart Downloads, which launched in 2019 and downloads the next episode of a series a user is viewing, in their settings. As per The Verge, Android users will be able to find the setting in the Continue Watching section of the service or from the Download menu on Android.

