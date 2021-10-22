Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Singer, actor and activist Becky G will soon be hosting her very own talk show. The 24-year-old star is heading to Facebook Watch for 'Face to Face with Becky G'.

As per Variety, the weekly show is slated to premiere sometime next month on Facebook Watch. It will feature Becky G having "unfiltered" conversations with her favourite artists, celebrities and friends.

The talk show will cover issues relevant to her generation, the Latino community and beyond, according to Facebook.

Speaking about her upcoming hosting gig, Becky G said, "Staying connected to mi gente and our cultures is incredibly important to me. My new talk show on Facebook Watch will take this engagement to a whole new level -- where we'll discuss the issues that really matter to us and our communities, have great guests and of course, invite everyone to the conversation."

'Face to Face With Becky G' is the latest in the social media giant's commitment to original talk shows aimed at driving community and conversation as well as promoting diverse voices on the platform, according to Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for Facebook Watch, the company's hub for episodic content.

"Becky G is a phenomenal multi-hyphenate talent and her strong social activism and honest conversations will resonate strongly with her fans," Lefevre said.

'Face to Face With Becky G' is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G's B Yourself Productions. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Corin Nelson serving as executive producer and showrunner. Marc Jordan, Benjamin Tischker and Mecia Hollar also executive produce.

Facebook Watch, after initially debuting about four years ago with a series of scripted and unscripted originals, has since doubled down on daytime-TV-style fare.

Becky G's chat show joins Facebook Watch's slate of original talk series, which includes the Daytime Emmy-winning 'Red Table Talk' hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield Norris, 'Steve on Watch' with Steve Harvey, 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans' with Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan, and 'Peace of Mind With Taraji' with Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade.

For the unversed, Becky G has released two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts, 'Mayores' and 'Sin Pijama'.

She has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony and Jason Derulo and has recorded collabs with Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anitta, Natti Natasha, Zayn, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Pitbull and CNCO, among others.

The 24-year-old's acting credits include a starring role in Lionsgate's 'Power Rangers' and guest-starring in Fox's 'Empire'. Becky G also uses her platform to speak out against inequality and raise awareness on social issues, including in support of Black Lives Matter and DREAMers. (ANI)

