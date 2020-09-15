California [US], September 15 (ANI): Tech Giant Google's file storage service Google Drive appeared to be experiencing a widespread service disruption on Tuesday (local time), with people reporting outages and other issues across the United States.

According to CNET, the company said in a message on its G suite status dashboard posted at 7:29 am PT, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour."

Also Read | IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online for RR Fans: Watch Free TV Telecast of Rajasthan Royals Matches in Dream11 IPL 13 on Star Sports 1 Hindi Channel.

People began reporting trouble with Google Drive around 6:45 am PT, according to the outage monitoring site DownDetector. While some said they were getting error messages, others reported that Google Drive wasn't loading at all.

CNET reported that those affected also took to Twitter to vent frustration over the outage, with some noting that it was disrupting virtual learning. Many people are relying on Google Drive and other services to help with remote work and schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Love and Monsters Trailer: Dylan O’Brien’s Creature Feature Looks Funny and Thrilling (Watch Video).

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)