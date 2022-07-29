Washington, July 29: After receiving huge backlash, Instagram has decided to roll back some recent changes to the app. Some of the new test features, which rolled out to some Instagram users over the past few weeks, included a full-screen feed that emphasized short-form videos on Reels and an increase in recommended posts from accounts that users are not following.

As per a Meta spokesperson, those features will now be paused or decreased, though there is no timeframe for when they may return to the platform, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Top-20 Instagram Celebrities With Most Followers in 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson Lead; Check BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Rank in Full List of Most-Followed IG Accounts.

"Based on our findings and community feedback, we're pausing the full-screen test on Instagram so we can explore other options, and we're temporarily decreasing the number of recommendations you see in your feed so we can improve the quality of your experience," the Meta spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We recognize that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right," the spokesperson added.

Instagram changes upset a lot of users across the globe. Several Instagram influencers raised their voice against the updates and complained that they are forced to upload reels as the engagement for static posts and pictures has gone down.

In fact, bigwigs like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also expressed disappointment over the changes and complained the app was copying rival TikTok and shared a petition to 'Make Instagram Instagram Again.'

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)