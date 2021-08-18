Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): Apple's next iPhone 13 series is expected to be unveiled in the third week of September. At the launch event, the Cupertino tech giant will also make some major announcements around AirPods, iPads, and more.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told MacRumours that Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September.

"Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35 per cent - 45 per cent of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021's launch timing will be "normal". From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September," his note read.

Apart from the launch date, Ives also spoke about the storage capacity of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. He said that the iPhone 13 series may include a 1TB storage option, but that would only be limited to the pro models.

Currently, 512GB is the highest storage option being offered by Apple. It is also available to the iPhone 12 Pro models.

Previously, a Trendforce report had revealed that the iPhone 13 series could feature bigger batteries and maybe similarly priced to the iPhone 12 series.

The upcoming iPhones are expected to feature a video version of the iPhone's Portrait mode. It is being reported that Apple is calling it "Cinematic Video".

Apple is also planning to add an option to record a higher quality ProRes video format. ProRes videos are designed for professional video editors and will result in large file sizes with HD and 4K resolutions. The iPhone 13 Pro models are also expected to feature an improved Ultra-Wide lens.

The new iPhone 13 lineup is also expected to have a smaller notch on the screen, better video recording, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a faster A15 chip.

Beyond improved performance, more advanced displays, and better camera capabilities, dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup reveal very few design changes for the new iPhones.

Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design. However, the new iPhones are expected to be slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate the more advanced displays and larger batteries.

The iPhone 13 is also rumoured to come with an Always-On Display. As per the rumours, the Always-On Display will only show time, battery percentage, and incoming notifications. (ANI)

