Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): The Chinese smartphone company iQOO has recently revealed that its recent iQOO 9 series will be launching in India soon.

As per GSM Arena, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro unveiled a couple of days ago will go on sale in China starting next Wednesday. iQOO has not confirmed the international availability of the lineup at the event, but its Indian branch has revealed that the iQOO 9 series "will be launching in India soon."

The Indian division has not announced the launch date of the iQOO 9 series yet, but in a press note obtained by GSM Arena, the company said that Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India Series finals will "highlight the upcoming launch of iQOO 9 series in India."

The finals will begin on January 13, so the iQOO 9 lineup could be launched in India next week.

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are successors to the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro announced in China last August, but those didn't come to India. iQOO sells the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend in the Asian country, with the former being a rebranded Chinese Neo5 and the latter a rebadged Chinese iQOO 7. (ANI)

