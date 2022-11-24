Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): Even though the Dimensity 8200 still isn't official it's already known that it will power up some of the major upcoming phones, reported GSM Arena.

According to the outlet, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has shed light on the SoC's key specs and they suggest a minor upgrade over the Dimensity 8100.

It would employ the same 4x Cortex-A78 and 4x Cortex-A55 cores, but in a different configuration at higher clock speeds.

The A78 will be divided into two clusters - 1x Cortex-A78 clocked at 3.1 GHz and 3x Cortex-A78 running at 3.0 GHz. The four efficiency Cortex-A55 cores remain at 2.0 GHz, reported GSM Arena.

For comparison, the Dimensity 8100's Cortex-A78 run at 2.85 GHz, so MediaTek bumped up the clock speeds quite a bit.

The Mali-G610 MC6 GPU remains the same, though. Lastly, the tipster says that the SoC's AnTuTu performance likely exceeds the 900,000 points barrier, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

