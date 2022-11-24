Portugal vs Ghana Football Match Live Streaming Online: Portugal, the 2016 European Championship winners, take on Ghana in their first game of the campaign. Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has been the center of attraction in the buildup to the main event for his off-field antics which may prove to be a blessing in disguise as it takes the pressure off the other players. The squad looks strong and boasts quality names in all departments. With their group also featuring Uruguay and South Korea, it is imperative the team starts on the front foot. Opponents Ghana missed out on qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia but they are back again on the big stage. They have won seven out of their last eight games which tells us about the kind of form they are in. Continue reading to find out Portugal vs Ghana live streaming online. Today's Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for November 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been away from training owing to illness but is in line to start against Ghana. He will have Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva for company in the attacking third. Ruben Neves will be the central defensive midfielder and if he settles in well, the likes of Bruno Fernandes and William Carvalho to push forward. Veteran defender Pepe will start in the backline where he will partner Ruben Dias. Manchester United's Diego Dalot misses out to Joao Cancelo for the right-back position.

Thomas Partey has been in brilliant form for Arsenal this season and will be instrumental for Ghana in midfield. Jordan Ayew will be tasked to make those darting runs in the opposition box and keep the defenders on their toes. Tariq Lamptey is a key figure in the defensive line as he is well-known in the English Premier League for his explosive pace. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

When Is Portugal vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Portugal vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans in India can watch Portugal vs Ghana (POR vs GHA), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 1/ 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, they have to tune in to MTV or Sports 18 Khel.

How To Watch Portugal vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. Fans will be provided live streaming of the game absolutely free in several commentary languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam by JioCinema app and website. It will not be an easy game for Portugal but one that they will come away with a win to start with crucial three points.

