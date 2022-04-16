Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): A few days ago Motorola's Moto G200 5G had received the Android 12 stable update and now it's the Moto G50's turn to get a taste of the latest version of Android.

According to GSM Arena, the update comes with firmware version S1RF32.27-25 and brings new UI and features to the smartphone. However, currently the update is seeding only in the UK for model XT2137-1-DS.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Woman Makes Sister Marry Lover To Hide Extramarital Affair.

This is in reference to the Snapdragon 480-powered version, not the one with Dimensity 700 SoC at the helm, which is called the Moto G50 5G.

The Snapdragon 480 variant also supports 5G-connectivity but Motorola decided to not use the 5G label in the phone's name.

Also Read | How to Watch Manchester United vs Norwich City, EPL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Premier League Football Game Score Updates on TV.

As per GSM Arena, for those who live in the UK and haven't got an update notification on your Moto G50 yet, you can check for it manually by navigating to your smartphone's Settings menu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)