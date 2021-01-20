Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to an extraordinary lockdown of the country's capital, Joe Biden's presidential inauguration ceremony appears to be unique from those who preceded it.

Though the Biden inaugural advisory group has just arranged seven days of extensive broadcast occasions like live performances from Lady Gaga and Fall Out Boy in an attempt to recreate the kinship of a live occasion, the group has additionally thought of another path for allies to take an interest practically.

On Wednesday, Biden's team will dispatch a Snapchat filter that transports users to the Capitol to participate from home. When the debut lens is selected in the Snapchat reel, users can take a selfie before the Capitol as confetti tumbles from above.

On the off chance that snap chatters flip the camera around, they will be welcomed by a Biden Jumbotron before a horde of ceremonial participants whose appearances will be the selfies sent in by the supporters online.

Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during Barack Obama's administration, will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country. (ANI)

