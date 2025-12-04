Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Australia national cricket team will face England national cricket team in the AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes 2025-26 Test, which will be a day-night, pink-ball match at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting December 4. Australia, who are a standout team in day-night Tests, winning 13 of their 14 matches, enter The Gabba Test with a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series, while England have lost five of their seven pink-ball matches. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Could Make Surprise Comeback as Australia Delay Final XI for AUS vs ENG Gabba Test; Nathan Lyon's Spot Uncertain.

Australia have delayed announcing their XI with several players ruled out, which includes Usman Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood, with the possibility of Pat Cummins making a surprise inclusion on the horizon. Meanwhile, England have already named their XI, bringing in Will Jacks instead of the injured Mark Wood.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Match Details

Match Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Date December 4 Time 9:50 AM Indian Standard Time Venue The Gabba, Brisbane Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network, Jio Hotstar

When is Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team second Test match of Ashes 2025-26 is set to be played on December 4. The AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, and it will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test match on the Star Sports Network channels. For AUS vs ENG 202526 online viewing options, read below. Ashes 2025–26: Brendan Doggett’s Debut Marks First Time Two Indigenous Players Feature in Australian Test Playing XI Against England.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team five-match Ashes Test series 2025-26. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Australia vs England Pink-Ball Test live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

